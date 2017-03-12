BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Jurgen Klopp pleased with first 'ugly' win
First time Liverpool won ugly - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was "really pleased" with his side's first "ugly win" after coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley
