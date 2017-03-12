BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Klopp 'fine' with ugly win - extended interview with Reds boss

MOTD2 interview: Klopp 'fine with ugly win'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman and pundits Chris Sutton and Mark Lawrenson that he is "fine" with how his side played in Sunday's "ugly" 2-1 win over Burnley.

MOTD2 ANALYSIS:Why an 'ugly win' mattered so much to Klopp's Liverpool

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

WATCH MORE: Burnley need a touch of luck - Dyche

