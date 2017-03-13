Chelsea v Man Utd quiz: Players from Jose Mourinho's first game in England

Obscure players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday.

But did you know his first game managing in the Premier League was against the Red Devils in 2004?

Despite both clubs boasting many star players over the years, some faces from that game will be less recognisable than others.

Can you identify some of the players who featured that day?

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired