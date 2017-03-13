Chelsea v Man Utd quiz: Players from Jose Mourinho's first game in England
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday.
But did you know his first game managing in the Premier League was against the Red Devils in 2004?
Despite both clubs boasting many star players over the years, some faces from that game will be less recognisable than others.
Can you identify some of the players who featured that day?
