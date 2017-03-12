Millwall fans target Tottenham's Son Heung-min in FA Cup tie

Son Heung-min joined Tottenham from German club Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015

Millwall fans who targeted Tottenham forward Son Heung-min with racist chants should be dealt with strongly, says Lions boss Neil Harris.

South Korea international Son was subjected to chants of "DVD" and "he's selling three for a fiver" during Sunday's FA Cup sixth round tie.

The chants seem to refer to a racist stereotype of Asians as traders selling bootleg copies of films door to door.

"It's a shame to be talking about this," added Harris.

Son scored a hat-trick as Spurs beat League One Millwall 6-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Football Association could investigate and Harris said he wanted those responsible to be dealt with "harshly".

"Honestly I didn't hear anything but myself and the club, we won't condone that if there is," he added.

"I'm sure it will be investigated and left to the authorities.

"We want people dealt with harshly of course. It's wrong in society and wrong in football."

Lord Ouseley, chairman of anti-racism group Kick It Out and a Millwall fan, told The Associated Press news agency: "If complaints are made they will have to be looked at to see if they have any validity to see if it stirs up racial hatred."

Millwall are still under investigation by the FA after Leicester complained about the behaviour of the club's fans following their victory in the previous round.

And on Sunday there was a heavy police presence outside White Hart Lane before kick-off, with supporters of both teams having to be separated as skirmishes occurred, while bangers, flares and bottles were all thrown.