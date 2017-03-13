BBC Sport - Great Chelsea v Manchester United FA Cup goals
Great Chelsea v Man Utd FA Cup goals
- From the section Football
Watch some of the best goals from past FA Cup meetings between Chelsea and Manchester United, including a classic header from Norman Whiteside in the fourth round in 1988 and Didier Drogba's deft flick in the 2007 final.
Follow coverage of Chelsea v Manchester United across the BBC from 19:30 GMT on Monday.
Available to UK users only.
