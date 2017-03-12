BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham 6-0 Millwall highlights
Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup with an easy 6-0 win over League One Millwall, but lost striker Harry Kane with an ankle injury.
