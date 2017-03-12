BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dele Alli taps in Tottenham's fourth goal

Alli taps in Spurs' fourth goal

Dele Alli taps in Spurs' fourth goal after he is found at the far post by Christian Eriksen in their FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall.

LIVE TEXT: Tottenham v Millwall

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup here.

Available to UK users only.

FA Cup Highlights

Video

Alli taps in Spurs' fourth goal

Video

Kane forced off with ankle injury

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Superb Son volley extends Spurs' lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Stunning Son strike doubles Spurs' lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Eriksen opens the scoring for Spurs

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Nevin: Can Man Utd exploit Chelsea's 'weakness'?

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Cowley 'proud' of Lincoln's FA Cup journey

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Sanchez scores brilliant fourth goal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Walcott breaks deadlock for Arsenal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Aguero doubles Man City's lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Video refereeing: Which incidents will be reviewed?

Video

Highlights: Man City 5-1 Huddersfield

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

How on earth did he score from there?

Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Lincoln City became FA Cup legends

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Gestede, Graham & other great FA Cup goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Blackburn 1-2 Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Millwall 1-0 Leicester

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-2 Oxford Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

The mums taking on the FA People's Cup

Video

Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Derby (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Toure & Welbeck star in best fourth-round goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Non-league Lincoln make FA Cup history

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Bristol City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Derby 2-2 Leicester

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Bent scores 'appalling' own goal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Fulham 4-1 Hull City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Have you ever seen anything like this before?!

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Lincoln 3-1 Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Wigan

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Millwall 1-0 Watford

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Oxford 3-0 Newcastle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Rochdale 0-4 Huddersfield

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 1-0 Leeds Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe

  • From the section FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skiing around cones

Skiing- Penguins
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired