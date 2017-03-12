BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dele Alli taps in Tottenham's fourth goal
Alli taps in Spurs' fourth goal
- From the section Football
Dele Alli taps in Spurs' fourth goal after he is found at the far post by Christian Eriksen in their FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall.
LIVE TEXT: Tottenham v Millwall
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired