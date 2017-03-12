Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 1.
Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 Barcelona
Barcelona's La Liga title hopes were hit as they followed up their famous Champions League win over Paris St-Germain with a defeat at struggling Deportivo La Coruna.
Luis Enrique made five changes from the side who beat PSG 6-1, with the injured Neymar ruled out.
Barca were below par, falling behind to a close-range Joselu finish.
Luis Suarez equalised seconds after the restart but an Alex Bergantinos header sealed Depor's win.
Real Madrid will go top by two points if they beat Real Betis at 19:45 GMT, while Zinedine Zidane's side will still have a game in hand on the defending champions after that.
Barca back to earth with a bang
Barcelona had produced one of football's famous comebacks on Wednesday after scoring three times after the 87th minute to beat Paris St-Germain 6-1 - 6-5 on aggregate - in the Champions League last 16.
But those heroics seemed to have taken it out of them and they missed Neymar, who scored two and assisted the other of the late goals against PSG.
Pepe Mel's Deportivo, who are one place above the relegation zone, deserved to win, and also went close to a goal when Alejandro Arribas' header was tipped onto the post by Marc-Andre ter Stegen - with Bergantinos' winner coming from the resulting corner.
Lionel Messi, who failed to score for the first time in six games, fired a late free-kick over as they possibly lost the edge in the title race.
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 1.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt blocked. Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Colak.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Celso Borges.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Laure.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Laure replaces Juanfran because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joselu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Arribas.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Denis Suárez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Navarro.
Goal!
Goal! Deportivo de La Coruña 2, Barcelona 1. Álex Bergantiños (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emre Colak with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Arribas (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Denis Suárez.
Attempt blocked. Juanfran (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joselu.
Attempt missed. Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gaël Kakuta with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Gaël Kakuta replaces Bruno Gama.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Celso Borges (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Joselu (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Gama.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Gama (Deportivo de La Coruña).
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Emre Colak replaces Carles Gil.
Hand ball by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Ivan Rakitic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.