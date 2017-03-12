BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wonderful Son strike doubles Tottenham's lead
Stunning Son strike doubles Spurs' lead
- From the section Football
Son Heung-min doubles Tottenham's lead with a wonderful strike in Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall.
