BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen opens the scoring against Millwall
Eriksen opens the scoring for Spurs
- From the section Football
Christian Eriksen scores the opening goal shortly after coming on as a substitute for the injured Harry Kane in Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final fixture with Millwall.
LIVE TEXT: Tottenham v Millwall
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup here.
Available to UK users only.
