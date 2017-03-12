Leipzig's Guinea star Naby Keita recovering after collapsing

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita joined German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in June 2016

RB Leipzig's coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said they are investigating why Guinea midfielder Naby Keita collapsed in the dressing room area following a Bundesliga game on Saturday.

Having played the 90 minutes of Leipzig's 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg, 22-year-old Keita lost consciousness shortly after leaving the dressing room and was taken to hospital once his condition stabilised.

On Sunday, the club said his test results are in order and he may have suffered a circulatory collapse brought on by exertion but they want to find out the exact cause.

"He spent the night in hospital and he's feeling better. All the test results are okay," said Hasenhuettl.

"It seemed to be the fault of his circulation, he burnt himself out yesterday (during the game).

"For sure, we will continue to look for causes in the next few days.

"It was probably a combination of several factors. I am glad that there is no deeper disorder. His test results were all okay, that is why we have to look at what was the cause."