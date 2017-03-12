BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Burnley: Clarets need a touch of luck - Sean Dyche

Burnley need a touch of luck - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side need a "touch of luck" to secure their first away win of the season, after losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

Watch full highlights of the game on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

