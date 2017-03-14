Match ends, Juventus 1, FC Porto 0.
Juventus 1-0 FC Porto (agg 3-0)
Italian champions Juventus eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a routine second-leg win against Portuguese league leaders Porto.
Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Juve sealed the tie when Paulo Dybala drilled in a low penalty after Maxi Periera was sent off for handball.
The hosts played the second half at a canter as they reached the last eight for the second time in four years.
Striker Gonzalo Higuain went closest to a second when he fired wide.
Juve are joined in the last eight by English champions Leicester City, who beat Sevilla in Tuesday's other game.
The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.
Indiscipline costs Porto again
Juventus were heavy favourites to reach the last eight after quickfire goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves in Portugal put them in command of the tie.
The odds were heavily stacked against Porto.
Not only did they have to become the first team to progress after a 2-0 first-leg home defeat in the Champions League, the visitors also had to become the first team to beat the Serie A leaders at Juventus Stadium since August 2015.
Juve never gave them hope of causing a shock.
Massimiliano Allegri's side controlled the tempo throughout without exerting too much energy, sealing their progress when they were gifted a penalty by Uruguay defender Pereira.
Indiscipline was Porto's undoing in the first leg with left-back Alex Telles dismissed after two bookings in a 74-second spell in the first half - and another moment of poor decision-making cost them the chance of restoring some pride in Turin.
The second half was played like a training session for the home side, who racked up 68% of possession and 15 shots at goal as their bid for a Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble continues.
Are Juve serious contenders?
Based on their formidable domestic record, Juventus are rightly considered as one of the finest teams in Europe.
However, the Bianconeri - on course to win a sixth successive Italian title - have failed to show that consistently in the continent's premier club competition.
This will be their first appearance in the last eight since 2015, which came on their way to a 3-1 defeat by Barcelona in the final.
Juve were dramatically beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 last season and stuttered out at the group stage against Real Madrid, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen three years ago.
Now Allegri's side must surely be prioritising another Champions League success - which would be their first since 1996 - in order to cement their place alongside the best Juve teams in history.
Higuain struggles for knockout form - the stats
- Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in 22 Champions League knockout games. In the group stages, he has netted 13 goals in 38 games.
- Juventus are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in European competitions, winning 12 and drawing nine.
- Juventus are unbeaten against Porto in five matches, winning four and drawing one.
- The Italian champions have avoided defeat in 11 of their past 12 Champions League knockout games at home, winning seven and drawing four.
- Porto have only progressed past the last-16 stage once in their past six attempts.
- No team has conceded fewer goals than Juventus in the Champions League this season in the Champions League - two in eight matches.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 23Dani Alves
- 19Bonucci
- 4BenatiaSubstituted forBarzagliat 60'minutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 6Khedira
- 8Marchisio
- 7CuadradoBooked at 12minsSubstituted forPjacaat 45'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forRincónat 78'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Pjanic
- 15Barzagli
- 20Pjaca
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 28Rincón
FC Porto
- 1Casillas
- 2Maxi PereiraBooked at 40mins
- 28de Almeida Monteiro
- 5Marcano Sierra
- 21LayúnBooked at 30mins
- 22Danilo
- 10Valente SilvaSubstituted forBolyat 45'minutes
- 20Brás AndréBooked at 36mins
- 30ÓliverSubstituted forda Silva Monteiroat 70'minutes
- 8BrahimiSubstituted forTeixeira da Silvaat 67'minutes
- 29das Chagas Soares dos Santos
Substitutes
- 4Boly
- 6da Silva Neves
- 9Depoitre
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 16Herrera
- 19Teixeira da Silva
- 25da Silva Monteiro
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
- Attendance:
- 41,161
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, FC Porto 0.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Juventus).
André André (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Juventus).
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (FC Porto) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Layún.
Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Soares (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Felipe (FC Porto) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Soares (FC Porto) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by André André.
Dangerous play by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (FC Porto) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Otávio with a through ball.
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Paulo Dybala.
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).
André André (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Felipe.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcano (FC Porto).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Otávio replaces Óliver Torres.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).
Diogo Jota (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Diogo Jota replaces Yacine Brahimi.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Pjaca.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) because of an injury.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Felipe (FC Porto).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Medhi Benatia because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André André (FC Porto).
Attempt missed. André André (FC Porto) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Marko Pjaca (Juventus).