Juventus 1-0 FC Porto (agg 3-0)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's past four goals have all come from the penalty spot

Italian champions Juventus eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a routine second-leg win against Portuguese league leaders Porto.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Juve sealed the tie when Paulo Dybala drilled in a low penalty after Maxi Periera was sent off for handball.

The hosts played the second half at a canter as they reached the last eight for the second time in four years.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain went closest to a second when he fired wide.

Juve are joined in the last eight by English champions Leicester City, who beat Sevilla in Tuesday's other game.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.

Who's through to the last eight? Atletico Madrid/Bayer Leverkusen Barcelona Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Juventus Leicester City Manchester City/Monaco Real Madrid

Indiscipline costs Porto again

Juventus were heavy favourites to reach the last eight after quickfire goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves in Portugal put them in command of the tie.

The odds were heavily stacked against Porto.

Not only did they have to become the first team to progress after a 2-0 first-leg home defeat in the Champions League, the visitors also had to become the first team to beat the Serie A leaders at Juventus Stadium since August 2015.

Juve never gave them hope of causing a shock.

Massimiliano Allegri's side controlled the tempo throughout without exerting too much energy, sealing their progress when they were gifted a penalty by Uruguay defender Pereira.

Indiscipline was Porto's undoing in the first leg with left-back Alex Telles dismissed after two bookings in a 74-second spell in the first half - and another moment of poor decision-making cost them the chance of restoring some pride in Turin.

The second half was played like a training session for the home side, who racked up 68% of possession and 15 shots at goal as their bid for a Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble continues.

Porto keeper Iker Casillas made his 175th appearance in European competition, overtaking AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini's record - but the former Real Madrid man could not prevent the defeat

Are Juve serious contenders?

Based on their formidable domestic record, Juventus are rightly considered as one of the finest teams in Europe.

However, the Bianconeri - on course to win a sixth successive Italian title - have failed to show that consistently in the continent's premier club competition.

This will be their first appearance in the last eight since 2015, which came on their way to a 3-1 defeat by Barcelona in the final.

Juve were dramatically beaten by Bayern Munich in the last 16 last season and stuttered out at the group stage against Real Madrid, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen three years ago.

Now Allegri's side must surely be prioritising another Champions League success - which would be their first since 1996 - in order to cement their place alongside the best Juve teams in history.

Juventus completely dominated the game, hogging possession as they made 752 passes - almost more than double the amount made by Porto. But Juve's heat map (on the left) shows how they were largely content to control the game in midfield, while limiting Porto (their heatmap is on the right) to only six touches in the home penalty area.

Higuain struggles for knockout form - the stats

Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in 22 Champions League knockout games. In the group stages, he has netted 13 goals in 38 games.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in European competitions, winning 12 and drawing nine.

Juventus are unbeaten against Porto in five matches, winning four and drawing one.

The Italian champions have avoided defeat in 11 of their past 12 Champions League knockout games at home, winning seven and drawing four.

Porto have only progressed past the last-16 stage once in their past six attempts.

No team has conceded fewer goals than Juventus in the Champions League this season in the Champions League - two in eight matches.