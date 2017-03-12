Celtic 1-1 Rangers - Pat Bonner and Derek Ferguson rate the players

Rangers defender Clint Hill gave the visiting fans something to cheer with a late leveller

Rangers ended a run of three successive defeats against Celtic this season as Clint Hill's late equaliser earned them a Premiership point.

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong had given the home side a first-half lead with a blistering left-foot drive, but the visitors showed up far better than they have done against their rivals all season as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

Here, former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner gives his marks out of 10 for Brendan Rodgers' league leaders while former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson does the same for the Ibrox men.

Celtic

Craig Gordon (goalkeeper) 8

He made two fantastic saves from Martyn Waghorn and was unlucky with the goal. One of Celtic's top performers on the day.

Mikael Lustig (right-back) 6

Seemed to be caught out of position a couple of times but the Swede didn't do much wrong.

Stuart Armstrong grabbed the opening goal with a fine left-foot drive

Dedryck Boyata (centre-back) 7

I felt he was the better of the two centre-backs, although his poor clearance did create a chance for Waghorn.

Erik Sviatchenko (centre-back) 6

He got caught out a couple of times and could have done better trying to marshal the back line.

Kieran Tierney (left-back) 6

He had a few good moments going forward in the first half but this was not his most influential game.

Nir Bitton (centre midfield) 6

He was quieter than usual and that was in part down to the job Kenny Miller did for Rangers as he dropped into midfield.

Scott Brown (centre midfield) 8

Another fine display as he drove his side forward throughout. He was more effective than Bitton and was up with Gordon as Celtic's top performer.

Kieran Tierney had some joy against James Tavernier, particularly in the first half

Stuart Armstrong (centre midfield) 8

Very good showing and scored a really excellent goal. When he came off it seemed to change the game.

James Forrest (wing) 6

He found it difficult coming back from injury and didn't do enough to hurt Rangers.

Scott Sinclair (wing) 6

A tough day for the winger as he was closed down very well by the Rangers defence. Not up to his usual standards.

Moussa Dembele (striker) 6

He will be disappointed with his touch and control. It just wasn't his day and we haven't said that too often.

Moussa Dembele was not his usual influential self for Celtic

Substitutes

Callum McGregor (replaced Bitton after 45 minutes) 6

Had a positive impact and was probably the best of the Celtic substitutes.

Patrick Roberts (replaced Forrest after 69 minutes) 5

Failed to make any impact on the match.

Leigh Griffiths (replaced Armstrong after 73 minutes) 6

The striker got himself into a great position late on and could have earned a penalty or even scored what would have been the winner.

Defender Clint Hill was the hero for Rangers with a late goal

Rangers

Wes Foderingham (goalkeeper) 7

Pulled off a couple of excellent saves and didn't have much chance with Armstrong's strike for the Celtic goal.

Lee Hodson (right-back) 8

Came in at right-back and despite the intensity and pressure of the match, he played well and made some good decisions.

Clint Hill (centre-back) 8

For a guy approaching 39 he did so well against the quality of Dembele. Maybe got away with a couple of challenges but led by example and scored crucial equaliser.

Danny Wilson (centre-back) 8

He's not the quickest but his reading of the game was good and he linked well with Hill.

Lee Wallace (left-back) 8

We're used to seeing more of him as an attacking threat but he was more conservative and kept things solid.

Emerson Hyndman played a key role in Rangers' late goal

James Tavernier (centre midfield) 6

He was moved forward into midfield and put in a good shift, but his set-pieces were poor throughout.

Jason Holt (centre midfield) 6

Took a bad touch that led to Celtic's goal but worked very hard against quality players in the Celtic midfield.

Emerson Hyndman (centre midfield) 8

Playing in an area where he had to roll his sleeves up and work hard. Did that side of the game very well and also had the shot that led to the equaliser.

Martyn Waghorn (striker) 5

He missed two big chances and there's no excuse for the first. In his position you're judged on goals and he should be taking those chances.

Kenny Miller (striker) 8

He was excellent, driving and motivating the rest of the team. The fact Scott Brown was asked to cover him after the break showed just how effective he was.

Barrie McKay (wing) 5

A disappointing day for the winger. Rangers got the ball to him in the first half but he didn't do anything with it. We expect more from him but he'll come again.

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn was denied brilliantly by Craig Gordon with the scores at 0-0

Substitutes

Josh Windass (replaced McKay after 59 minutes) 5

Didn't have much of an impact but it's so difficult to get up to speed in these game coming on from the bench.

Harry Forrester (replaced Holt after 81 minutes) 5

Rangers were starting to come into the game when he was brought on but he didn't have much of an impact.

Michael O'Halloran (replaced Waghorn after 84 minutes) 5

Ran the channels well without causing Celtic any problems.