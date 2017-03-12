Scottish Gossip: Rodgers targets Celtic legacy, Caixinha, McCoist and Boyd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is determined to keep raising standards at the club and hopes part of his legacy will be to help improve Scottish football. (Sunday Mail)

And Rodgers is already scouring the English leagues in the hope of unearthing the next Moussa Dembele, a player he snapped up for £500,000 and is now valued at £30m. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers is also convinced winger Scott Sinclair will reject any offers to return to England, given the player has already sampled life in the Premier League. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

Scott Sinclair has been one of Celtic's top performers this season

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says new manager Pedro Caixinha was the club's number one target the moment they spoke to him. (Scottish Sun)

Caixinha says his Rangers team will play an entertaining brand of football. (Scottish Sun)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is fascinated to see how little-known Caixinha will do at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed he took stick from his Celtic-supporting dad when he first accepted a job at Ibrox. (Various)

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Celtic Park, Rangers skipper Lee Wallace said he could barely speak after his side's 5-1 hammering at the ground earlier this season. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko reckons a "positive arrogance" is driving the team towards a treble. (Scottish Sun)

Efe Ambrose has already make a big impression on his Hibs team-mates

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist believes Celtic could go unbeaten this season in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Interim Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch says striker Kris Boyd is worth his weight in gold after the player was subjected to jibes about his weight from opposing fans. (Sunday Mail)

Ex-Dundee player and manager Jocky Scott recalls how he nutmegged the great Pele in the Brazilian's last ever game. (Scottish Sun - print edition)

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor says loan signing Efe Ambrose has already shown his "class" at Easter Road, even if the defender does cause the odd heart-in-mouth moment. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Captain John Barclay had no excuses for the hammering Scotland suffered at Twickenham

Skipper John Barclay labelled Scotland "useless" after they lost 61-21 to England at Twickenham in the Six Nations, admitting Vern Cotter's side "just didn't show up" as they suffered a record defeat. (Daily Mail)

And Barclay says the defeat is all down the players, not coach Vern Cotter. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch is targeting a much-improved display at the world championships in July to help banish the disappointment he felt after not making the final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Sunday Herald)