Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Manchester United 3.
Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United
Manchester United moved up to fifth in the Premier League as Middlesbrough's first game since sacking manager Aitor Karanka ended in defeat.
Ashley Young's deep cross found Marouane Fellaini at the back post to head past Victor Valdes, before Jesse Lingard's terrific strike doubled United's lead after the break.
Boro, with caretaker boss Steve Agnew in charge, were invited to apply pressure and when Chris Smalling made a mess of an easy clearance in the box, substitute Rudy Gestede pounced.
But former Manchester United keeper Valdes slipped in stoppage time and Antonio Valencia's tap-in secured the three points.
Jose Mourinho's side leapfrog Arsenal and Everton into fifth, while Middlesbrough remain 19th in the table and are now five points from safety.
Having parted ways with Karanka on Thursday, Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson charged Agnew with helping Middlesbrough avoid the drop.
But the former assistant manager was unable to inspire his side to a fifth Premier League win this season despite dominating possession for large periods of the game.
Alvaro Negredo looked isolated up front before Agnew introduced Gestede on 67 minutes, and with two in attack Boro looked capable of drawing level, but United, showing seven changes from their Europa League win over FC Rostov in midweek, ground out a tricky three points.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 26Valdés
- 17Barragán
- 5Bernardo
- 6Gibson
- 2Fabio
- 14de Roon
- 8ClaytonBooked at 33mins
- 7LeadbitterSubstituted forGestedeat 67'minutes
- 19Downing
- 10Negredo
- 21RamírezSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Guzan
- 18Stuani
- 22Fry
- 27Guédioura
- 29Gestede
- 34Forshaw
- 37Traoré
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 3Bailly
- 12Smalling
- 4JonesBooked at 25mins
- 18Young
- 16Carrick
- 27Fellaini
- 25A Valencia
- 8MataSubstituted forRojoat 69'minutes
- 14LingardSubstituted forMartialat 80'minutes
- 19RashfordSubstituted forDarmianat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Rojo
- 11Martial
- 20Romero
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 23Shaw
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 36Darmian
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 32,689
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Manchester United 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Matteo Darmian replaces Marcus Rashford.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Manchester United 3. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Carrick (Manchester United).
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Jesse Lingard because of an injury.
Delay in match Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Manchester United 2. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Manchester United. David de Gea tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcos Rojo replaces Juan Mata.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jesse Lingard.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adama Traoré replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Grant Leadbitter.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross.
Bernardo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Manchester United 2. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Juan Mata following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.