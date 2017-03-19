Premier League
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero has found the net in all five of his Premier League games against Liverpool at the Etihad

Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point apiece as they battled out a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

A hugely entertaining game was littered with talking points, astonishing misses and a sense of injustice for both sides as they felt they were on the receiving end of debatable decisions from referee Michael Oliver.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead against his former club six minutes after the break after Gael Clichy was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino.

Sergio Aguero scored against Liverpool for the fifth successive Premier League game at Etihad Stadium from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect cross after 69 minutes - before both sides wasted glorious opportunities to secure a vital win in the race for top-four places.

Adam Lallana produced a candidate for miss of the season when he somehow failed to tap Firmino's pass into an empty net before Aguero volleyed over the sort of chance he normally takes with comfort in stoppage time.

Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana could have netted the winner for Liverpool - but missed the ball from six yards out on 81 minutes

The game of missed opportunities

The scoreline only scratches at the surface of a game that was enthralling from start to finish, illustrating the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, who possess verve in attack but frailty in defence.

Manchester City and Liverpool both created and missed the sort of chances that could have turned one point into three and made life a little easier in the closing stages of the season.

Raheem Sterling could not find the final touch to David Silva's cross in the first half, with Fernandinho missing a presentable finish standing behind him.

The second half was when the real gifts were passed up. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threatened to rip his cap off in a mixture of shock and disgust when Lallana, the ball presented on a plate by Firmino for what should have been a formality, somehow contrived to fail with his connection and the ball rolled apologetically away.

Sterling then lobbed Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet but wide - with City's real opportunity coming deep into stoppage time when Aguero sent a volley off target at the far post from another superb De Bruyne delivery.

Both sides had to settle for a draw - but both know it could have been so much more.

Michael Oliver
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola questioned Michael Oliver after the final whistle

Tough afternoon for Oliver

The life of a referee was summed up by the sight and sound of Michael Oliver incurring the wrath of both sets of players at various points throughout a chaotic 90 minutes.

Liverpool felt they were denied a penalty when Sadio Mane tumbled under a challenge from Nicolas Otamendi in the first half, although the striker also inadvertently made contact with his own leg as he shaped to shoot after escaping the City defender with embarrassing ease.

Yaya Toure was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card after a wild lunge on Emre Can caught Liverpool's midfield man in the chest, while City were furious their own penalty claims were ignored as Sterling went down under a challenge from Milner as he closed in on a finish in the six-yard area.

City's players were furious after Liverpool's penalty award - many continuing the discussion with Oliver long after Milner had completed the formalities - but Oliver got this big call right.

Clichy's foot was dangerously high on Firmino as he raced in on goal and Oliver had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

It was a tough afternoon for the official as the big decisions came thick and fast.

When Milner scores, Liverpool don't lose - stats

  • Manchester City have gone seven consecutive games without defeat in the Premier League (W4 D3 L0); their longest streak in the competition under Pep Guardiola.
  • Liverpool have now won more points in 10 games against the top six this season (20) than they have in 10 games against the bottom six (19).
  • James Milner has scored seven penalties in the league this season; only Steven Gerrard (10 in 2013-14) has scored more for Liverpool in a Premier League campaign.
  • James Milner now holds the record for the most Premier League games scored in without losing (47 Games: W37 D10 L0).
  • Sergio Aguero has netted in each of his five Premier League home games against Liverpool (five goals) for Man City.
  • Only Gylfi Sigurdsson (11) has made more assists than Kevin de Bruyne (10) in the Premier League this season. The Belgian has assisted Aguero more times than any other player this term (3).
  • Manchester City have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 games in all competitions against Liverpool, shipping 24 in the process (W2 D5 L6).

Line-ups

Man City

  • 13Caballero
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 24Stones
  • 30Otamendi
  • 22ClichyBooked at 50mins
  • 42Y TouréBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSagnaat 65'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21SilvaBooked at 50mins
  • 19SanéSubstituted forFernandoat 83'minutes
  • 10Agüero

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 3Sagna
  • 6Fernando
  • 9Nolito
  • 11Kolarov
  • 72Iheanacho
  • 75García

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Clyne
  • 32MatipBooked at 43mins
  • 17Klavan
  • 7Milner
  • 20Lallana
  • 23Can
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 19ManéBooked at 89mins
  • 11FirminoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLucasat 89'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forOrigiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Karius
  • 6Lovren
  • 18Moreno
  • 21Lucas
  • 27Origi
  • 58Woodburn
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
54,449

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1.

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Roberto Firmino.

Booking

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.

Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Divock Origi.

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Fernando replaces Leroy Sané.

Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a fast break.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Milner.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Silva with a through ball.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Hand ball by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Clyne tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sadio Mané.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Bacary Sagna replaces Yaya Touré.

Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Willy Caballero.

Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.

Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Milner.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2822333869
2Tottenham2817833459
3Man City2817652457
4Liverpool2916852556
5Man Utd27141031952
6Arsenal2715572250
7Everton2914872150
8West Brom2912710143
9Stoke299911-936
10Southampton279612-333
11Bournemouth299614-1233
12West Ham299614-1233
13Burnley299515-1132
14Watford288713-1531
15Leicester288614-1430
16Crystal Palace288416-1028
17Swansea298318-2727
18Hull296617-3224
19Middlesbrough2841014-1322
20Sunderland285518-2620
View full Premier League table

