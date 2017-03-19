Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

Sergio Aguero has found the net in all five of his Premier League games against Liverpool at the Etihad

Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point apiece as they battled out a thrilling draw at Etihad Stadium.

A hugely entertaining game was littered with talking points, astonishing misses and a sense of injustice for both sides as they felt they were on the receiving end of debatable decisions from referee Michael Oliver.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead against his former club six minutes after the break after Gael Clichy was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino.

Sergio Aguero scored against Liverpool for the fifth successive Premier League game at Etihad Stadium from Kevin de Bruyne's perfect cross after 69 minutes - before both sides wasted glorious opportunities to secure a vital win in the race for top-four places.

Adam Lallana produced a candidate for miss of the season when he somehow failed to tap Firmino's pass into an empty net before Aguero volleyed over the sort of chance he normally takes with comfort in stoppage time.

Adam Lallana could have netted the winner for Liverpool - but missed the ball from six yards out on 81 minutes

The game of missed opportunities

The scoreline only scratches at the surface of a game that was enthralling from start to finish, illustrating the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, who possess verve in attack but frailty in defence.

Manchester City and Liverpool both created and missed the sort of chances that could have turned one point into three and made life a little easier in the closing stages of the season.

Raheem Sterling could not find the final touch to David Silva's cross in the first half, with Fernandinho missing a presentable finish standing behind him.

The second half was when the real gifts were passed up. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threatened to rip his cap off in a mixture of shock and disgust when Lallana, the ball presented on a plate by Firmino for what should have been a formality, somehow contrived to fail with his connection and the ball rolled apologetically away.

Sterling then lobbed Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet but wide - with City's real opportunity coming deep into stoppage time when Aguero sent a volley off target at the far post from another superb De Bruyne delivery.

Both sides had to settle for a draw - but both know it could have been so much more.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola questioned Michael Oliver after the final whistle

Tough afternoon for Oliver

The life of a referee was summed up by the sight and sound of Michael Oliver incurring the wrath of both sets of players at various points throughout a chaotic 90 minutes.

Liverpool felt they were denied a penalty when Sadio Mane tumbled under a challenge from Nicolas Otamendi in the first half, although the striker also inadvertently made contact with his own leg as he shaped to shoot after escaping the City defender with embarrassing ease.

Yaya Toure was perhaps fortunate to only receive a yellow card after a wild lunge on Emre Can caught Liverpool's midfield man in the chest, while City were furious their own penalty claims were ignored as Sterling went down under a challenge from Milner as he closed in on a finish in the six-yard area.

City's players were furious after Liverpool's penalty award - many continuing the discussion with Oliver long after Milner had completed the formalities - but Oliver got this big call right.

Clichy's foot was dangerously high on Firmino as he raced in on goal and Oliver had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

It was a tough afternoon for the official as the big decisions came thick and fast.

When Milner scores, Liverpool don't lose - stats

Manchester City have gone seven consecutive games without defeat in the Premier League (W4 D3 L0); their longest streak in the competition under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool have now won more points in 10 games against the top six this season (20) than they have in 10 games against the bottom six (19).

James Milner has scored seven penalties in the league this season; only Steven Gerrard (10 in 2013-14) has scored more for Liverpool in a Premier League campaign.

James Milner now holds the record for the most Premier League games scored in without losing (47 Games: W37 D10 L0).

Sergio Aguero has netted in each of his five Premier League home games against Liverpool (five goals) for Man City.

Only Gylfi Sigurdsson (11) has made more assists than Kevin de Bruyne (10) in the Premier League this season. The Belgian has assisted Aguero more times than any other player this term (3).

Manchester City have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 games in all competitions against Liverpool, shipping 24 in the process (W2 D5 L6).