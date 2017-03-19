Dundee v Celtic

Celtic won 1-0 at Dens Park earlier this season thanks to a Scott Brown goal

Dundee have no fresh injuries ahead of the visit of runaway Premiership leaders Celtic, who need two more wins to seal the title.

But central defenders James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren will miss the rest of the season injured.

Celtic will have Logan Bailly as cover for goalkeeper Craig Gordon after Dorus de Vries underwent foot surgery.

Midfielder Tom Rogic has resumed light training after a long-term ankle injury but is not ready to return.

Celtic title party on hold after Aberdeen won on Saturday

Dundee have lost their last two after going unbeaten in February (2W, 2D)

Celtic's run of 22 consecutive league wins ended with last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Rangers

Dundee last won at home against Celtic in 1988

Dundee midfielder James Vincent: "We are fast on the break, good tempo, working well, sticking to the game plan, which the gaffer has put in place. Other than that, everyone doing their jobs and going for it.

"It's finding that right balance. A team like Celtic has the quality to tear you open, so if you catch yourself in between they will play in between the lines and they will get chance. It is a fine line of when to go and when not to go.

"We have been working on it. We have a game plan and if we execute it right, then we feel like we've got a good chance."

Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies: "The team haven't let up at all. We had 28 domestic wins on the bounce - we're still 35 games undefeated. You can't take that for granted what level you have to be at there.

"It's a culture we've tried to instil from day one. The manager [Brendan Rodgers] has made it clear that we are here to be winners and at our best every single day. That culture has spread and we're here where we are today.

"In any team, [success] comes down to the leadership. The manager we have is a winner. He will do it every day and will never stop.

"That creates that feeling you always have to do more. At a massive club like this you need a strong leader."