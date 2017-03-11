BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores a wonderful solo goal against Lincoln

Sanchez scores brilliant fourth goal

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is given space by Lincoln City to run towards goal and bend a brilliant strike deep into the far corner in the FA Cup quarter-final.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal v Lincoln City

Watch highlights of the FA Cup, Saturday 11 March, 23:05 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

