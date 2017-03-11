BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores a wonderful solo goal against Lincoln
Sanchez scores brilliant fourth goal
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is given space by Lincoln City to run towards goal and bend a brilliant strike deep into the far corner in the FA Cup quarter-final.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal v Lincoln City
