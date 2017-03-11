Hull City: Marco Silva calls for groundshare with Hull FC to be scrapped

Silva was unimpressed with the state of the KCOM stadium pitch on Saturday

Hull City boss Marco Silva says it is "impossible" for the club to continue to share the KCOM Stadium with rugby league side Hull FC and has called for the arrangement to be scrapped.

The Tigers boss was critical of the state of the KCOM's pitch after his side beat Swansea 2-1 on Saturday.

It came less than 24 hours after Hull FC beat St Helens in the Super League on the same pitch.

"There's so many things the club needs to improve," said Silva.

"One team plays rugby on the Friday and then we play - for me, it's impossible at this level. I've said this to our board. It's impossible."

The stadium, owned by Hull City Council, has been shared by the two clubs since 2003.

Swansea manager Paul Clement sympathised with Silva, saying: "It's not ideal when you have a game the night before.

"Any kind of game, never mind a rugby league game, the night before a Premier League game, in my opinion that's not right."

Since 2005, the Swans have shared their Liberty Stadium home with the Ospreys rugby union team - who have been forced to switch next month's European Challenge Cup quarter-final to Cardiff after both sides were set to play at home on the same day.

Silva had praise for match-winner Oumar Niasse after the substitute's two-goal display.

The Senegal striker struggled at Everton after joining in January 2016 for £13.5m, but has thrived since a January loan move to Hull.

"We tried to find solutions in the market to help our team and Niasse was a player who was different to our other strikers," Silva added.

"He's one player to come here and help us. He feels as well that we believe in him and that's important for him and the other strikers."