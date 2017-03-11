Pep Guardiola: Man City face 'season-defining' week

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City highlights

Manchester City are facing a week that will "define our season", according to manager Pep Guardiola.

City, who reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday, take a 5-3 lead to Monaco for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Guardiola's side, third in the table, then host fourth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, 19 March.

City are 10 points behind leaders Chelsea with 11 matches left.

Guardiola's most realistic chances of success in his first season in charge of City are in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

"The Monaco game and against Liverpool before the international break will define our season," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"Every game you play, you have to play well, try to win and show the opponent you are there to win.

"It's the only way you can improve as a club with a good mentality, and that is what I am going to try in my period here.

"It doesn't matter the competition, no complaints, no regrets. Go there and try to win the game."

City's scheduled home league match with West Brom on 22 April will have to be rearranged following their latest FA Cup win.

The FA Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place at Wembley on 22-23 April.