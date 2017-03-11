BBC Sport - Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham: Bilic 'disappointed' by missed chances
Bilic 'disappointed' by missed chances
- From the section Football
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he is 'disappointed' by his side's missed chances in their 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham
Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired