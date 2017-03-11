BBC Sport - Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham: Bilic 'disappointed' by missed chances

Bilic 'disappointed' by missed chances

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic says he is 'disappointed' by his side's missed chances in their 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

