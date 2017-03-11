BBC Sport - Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham: Howe relieved after first win of 2017

'Relief' for Howe after first win of 2017

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he feels "relief" after his side beat West Ham 3-2 to secure their first win in 2017.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham

