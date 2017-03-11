BBC Sport - Everton 3-0 West Brom: Toffees display was outstanding - Ronald Koeman

Everton display was outstanding - Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is full of praise for his side after they comfortably claimed a 3-0 win over West Brom at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 3-0 West Brom

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Everton display was outstanding - Koeman

Video

'Like squat thrusting an elephant' - commentary capers

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Video

Adcocks lose semi-final in dramatic fashion

Video

France secure bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City

Video

Snowboard slopestyle champions are crowned

Video

Aguero doubles Man City's lead

Video

Mourinho not looking for Chelsea revenge

Video

North scores twice as Wales win thriller

Video

What a story - Lincoln City's path to the last eight

Video

Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired