BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City highlights
Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Man City
- From the section Football
Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero give Manchester City a deserved 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and earn Pep Guardiola's side a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City
