EFL: Five things you might have missed on Saturday

Craig Mackail-Smith presented his shirt to a Peterborough fan after scoring his 100th goal for the club

A near six-year wait for a milestone goal was ended and a nine-minute hat-trick of penalties were scored on another busy Saturday of English Football League action.

Elsewhere, the Championship leaders' promotion march was stalled, a former England keeper made a landmark appearance and Stevenage again showed they are on the right road by beating Luton, neighbouring clubs whose homes are close to the A1 and M1.

Here are five of the things you may have missed.

Mackail-Smith hits his ton, at last

Craig Mackail-Smith is on loan at Peterborough from League Two side Luton

When Craig Mackail-Smith scored his 99th Peterborough goal in the League One play-off final against Huddersfield at Old Trafford on 29 May 2011 to help secure promotion, he might not have expected to the century to arrive nearly six years later.

He finally hit that mark on Saturday, but unfortunately for Posh fans, the 33-year-old's 100th goal could not provide three points at home to Oxford, with his 91st-minute effort a mere consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

It has been quite the journey for the Scotland international in the 2,113 days between those two goals, taking in spells with Brighton, Luton, and a brief and a previous goalless loan stay with Posh in 2014.

With defeat leaving Peterborough eight points outside the play-off places with just nine games left to play, manager Grant McCann perhaps understandably did not enjoy the moment as much as he might have in more positive circumstances.

"He should have had a hat-trick today - Craig will probably tell you that himself," he told BBC Radio Cambridge.

"I'm pleased he got the goal. Now he can forget about that and just concentrate on scoring goals again.

"Up until that point, he slashed at a couple of chances - and the one [he scored] he probably didn't mean, [although] he'll probably say he did, it was like a cross across the box, but they're the ones you need to get you up and running."

Nine-minute penalty treble dents Iron

Josh Wright made 81 appearances for Scunthorpe between 2009 and 2011

Promotion-chasing Scunthorpe were cruising to victory at Gillingham in League One, until former Iron midfielder Josh Wright spoiled their day with a remarkable display of nerve and composure.

Scunthorpe were 2-0 up with less than 15 minutes to go, before Wright stepped up to place the first of three penalties into the bottom right-hand corner.

Two more spot-kicks followed, with Wright slotting the second into the bottom left-hand corner, and, after drawing a foul inside the box, he picked out the same spot again to complete a nine-minute hat-trick, and avenge a 5-0 thrashing at Scunthorpe back in August.

Gillingham's last hat-trick was scored by Jo Kuffour in a 4-3 win over Northampton on 5 November 2011

The 27-year-old was presented with a match ball for his efforts, but he was also shown his 10th yellow card of the season for his celebrations following his third goal, meaning he will now serve a two-game ban.

"I promise you now, I didn't have any worries, because he's in good form and he's scoring goals for fun," manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Kent.

"I just knew that he was going to score all three because he's taken them before, and he practices in training as well.

"I just thought the ruling of him getting a yellow card after you score a hat-trick in the atmosphere that we had was very, very harsh."

600 and counting

Green is still 405 games behind Peter Shilton in the all-time English league appearances chart

Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green turned 37 in January, but showed he is still going strong in his 600th league appearance.

The former England international celebrated reaching the milestone with his 164th clean sheet in the league, this one against former club QPR at Elland Road.

And there is no chance Green will be hanging up his boots any time soon.

"I feel good, I feel fit and I want to carry on playing," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I want to play games, I don't want to sit around and chill out for the rest of my career and pick up easy money doing not a lot.

"I want to be part of something that's interesting and exciting and this season's proving to be that."

Unfortunately for Green, his efforts did not result in three points for Leeds, with a goalless draw leaving them 11 points outside the Championship's automatic promotion places.

Unhappy anniversary for Rafa

Rafael Benitez replaced Steve McClaren as Newcastle manager on 11 March 2016

It has been an eventful 12 months for Rafael Benitez, who was unable to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season, but has led them to the top of the Championship table.

Sadly for the Spaniard, he was unable to celebrate his first anniversary as Magpies manager with a win, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat by Fulham at St James' Park, with 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon on the scoresheet twice for the Cottagers.

Newcastle remain top of the Championship, but level on points with second-placed Brighton - and only six points clear of Huddersfield, who have a game in hand.

"Obviously, I'm really disappointed because we knew that we needed to win to stay there with some points advantage and we didn't do it," Benitez told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"We knew that was a good team and we couldn't make mistakes, and we made mistakes and we paid for that."

Stevenage complete double over rivals

Ben Kennedy (left) has scored nine goals in 33 games for Stevenage this season

There was plenty more than local bragging rights at stake as Stevenage made the 15-mile journey to face Luton Town.

Boro earned their first-ever home win over the Hatters in August, but were two points behind their play-off rivals before kick-off.

Although prolific striker Matt Godden could not add to his tally, Darren Sarll's side were still able to come out on top and complete the double, with Luke Wilkinson and Ben Kennedy getting the goals in a 2-0 win.

There might yet be a chance for Luton to have the last laugh, as with both sides sitting comfortably in the play-off places, the pair could be battling it out once again for a place in League One in a couple of months' time.