Rangers: Pedro Caixinha signs three-year deal with Ibrox club

Pedro Caixinha is close to replacing Mark Warburton as Rangers manager

Pedro Caixinha has been confirmed as the new head coach of Rangers after he signed a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old was granted permission to join Rangers by Qatari club Al-Gharafa on Friday.

The Portuguese coach is not expected to take charge of the Ibrox side until after Sunday's derby against Celtic.

Mark Warburton left the Scottish Premiership side in February, with the club's Under-20s coach Graeme Murty in interim charge for the past five games.

Last five Rangers managers Manager Games Won Drawn Lost Trophies Mark Warburton (June 2015 - Feb 2017) 82 54 15 13 2 Ally McCoist (June 2011 - Dec 2014) 167 121 22 24 2 Walter Smith (Jan 2007 - May 2011) 246 155 53 38 8 Paul Le Guen (May 2006 - Jan 2007) 31 16 8 7 0 Alex McLeish (Dec 2001 - May 2006) 235 155 44 36 7

Caixinha previously managed Uniao Leiria and Nacional in Portugal, and led Mexican side Santos Laguna to the 2014 Copa MX Apertura trophy, the 2015 Liga MX Clausura title and the 2015 Campeon de Campeones trophy, as well as the 2013 Concacaf Champions League final.

Before moving into management, he spent six years as assistant to Jose Peseiro at Sporting Lisbon, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Greek outfit Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest in Romania and the Saudi Arabia national team.

Caixinha, who speaks fluent English, earned some of his coaching qualifications at the Scottish Football Association's coach education centre at Largs.

Since being put in charge of Rangers' first team, Murty has overseen Scottish Cup wins against Greenock Morton and Hamilton Academical, and a Premiership victory over St Johnstone, but league defeats by Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Ibrox side are third in Scotland's top flight, six points behind Aberdeen and 33 off runaway leaders Celtic, who can clinch a sixth straight title this month.

Warburton, who led Rangers to promotion by winning last season's Scottish Championship, parted company with the club at the same time as assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.

McParland has since become director of football at Nottingham Forest.