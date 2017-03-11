BBC Sport - FA Cup: Walcott opens the scoring for Arsenal against non-league Lincoln
Walcott breaks deadlock for Arsenal
- From the section Football
Theo Walcott's shot is taken out of the goalkeeper's reach by a deflection in the FA Cup quarter-final fixture with Lincoln City.
LIVE TEXT: Arsenal v Lincoln City
Watch highlights of the FA Cup, Saturday 11 March, 23:05 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
