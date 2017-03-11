BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sergio Aguero doubles Manchester City's lead

Aguero doubles Man City's lead

Sergio Aguero helps Manchester City on their way to the FA Cup semi-finals after doubling Manchester City's lead against Middlesbrough.

Follow coverage from across the FA Cup on the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

