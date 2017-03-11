Scottish Gossip: Murty thanks pundits, Dembele, Caixinha and Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty says pundits Frank McAvennie and Andy Walker have "done my job for me" ahead of his side's trip to Celtic Park on Sunday. The two former Celtic players have written Rangers off for the match, with McAvennie suggesting the home side could aim for a record goal haul against their rivals. (Various).

With Moussa Dembele aiming to become only the second Celtic player ever to score in four successive matches against Rangers, his manager Brendan Rodgers says the Frenchman loves the big occasions. (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele's price tag could rise further if he nets the four goals he is targeting against Rangers

French giants PSG will have a scout in the Celtic Park stands to watch £30million-rated striker Dembele, along with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. (Scottish Sun)

And the scouts in attendance will have plenty to put in their reports if Dembele hits his target, with the striker hoping to net four goals against Rangers. (Telegraph)

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt insists the men from Ibrox are confident ahead of Sunday's trip to Celtic Park, despite what most observers think. (Various)

Former Falkirk player Pedro Moutinho is not surprised people had not heard of Pedro Caixinha ahead of the Portuguese coach's expected move to Rangers, but he reckons his countryman has all the attributes necessary to succeed. (Daily Record)

Caixinha is expected to bring three members of his backroom team with him to Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs' Jason Cummings scored the winner but was then sent off against Dundee United

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon branded Jason Cummings "stupid" for the handball he was sent off for against Dundee United on Friday, but he refused to be too critical of the striker who scored the winning goal in the crucial Championship match. (Star)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is a candidate for the Norwich City job after the Carrow Road club sacked Scotsman Alex Neil. (Scottish Sun)

Niall Keown believes Partick Thistle can qualify for Europe this season, with fourth place looking likely to secure a European spot. (Star)

Motherwell striker Scott McDonald hopes to boost stand-in boss Steve Robinson's chances of landing the job full time by shooting down Aberdeen. (Star)

Other gossip

Stuart Hogg is expected to be a key player for Scotland against England

John Rutherford, who was in the last Scotland side to win at Twickenham in 1983, says it is time for a new group of heroes to emerge and he believes Vern Cotter's current crop can achieve the feat. (Daily Record)

Gavin Hastings reckons Scotland have the firepower to beat England today, but he is also concerned that the English have not hit top form yet and could do so against Cotter's men. (Scottish Sun)

England will wait until the last minute to decide whether goal-kicker Owen Farrell is fit enough to face Scotland. (Various)

Talisman Stuart Hogg is convinced Scotland will come out on top at Twickenham if they play to their potential. (Scotsman)