Forest Green Rovers v Wrexham

James Jennings in his Forest Green playing days

Wrexham have James Jennings available to face his old club before he begins a three match suspension after a hearing,

New signing Iffy Allen could make his debut having picked up a knock in training that meant he missed the 2-0 defeat to Gateshead last time out.

Forest Green goalkeeper Sam Russell also plays against his former club.

Forest Green's 2-1 midweek win over Sutton United means they have made ground on table-toppers Lincoln City, who they trail by three points.

Welsh striker Christian Doidge has now scored 20 goals for the title-chasers.