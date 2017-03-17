National League
Forest Green15:00Wrexham
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Wrexham

James Jennings
James Jennings in his Forest Green playing days

Wrexham have James Jennings available to face his old club before he begins a three match suspension after a hearing,

New signing Iffy Allen could make his debut having picked up a knock in training that meant he missed the 2-0 defeat to Gateshead last time out.

Forest Green goalkeeper Sam Russell also plays against his former club.

Forest Green's 2-1 midweek win over Sutton United means they have made ground on table-toppers Lincoln City, who they trail by three points.

Welsh striker Christian Doidge has now scored 20 goals for the title-chasers.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City3422663572
    2Forest Green3620972969
    3Dag & Red36214112067
    4Tranmere3520782067
    5Gateshead37171192562
    6Dover36186121360
    7Aldershot371611101559
    8Barrow36151381658
    9Macclesfield34166121154
    10Wrexham37141013-852
    11Bromley3714716-1149
    12Boreham Wood37121213548
    13Chester35121013446
    14Eastleigh37111313-246
    15Solihull Moors3612915-445
    16Sutton United3512815-844
    17Guiseley3712817-1044
    18Braintree3711917-1642
    19Maidstone United3611718-1940
    20Torquay3710918-1039
    21Woking3710819-1638
    22York3661515-2033
    23North Ferriby United3710324-3333
    24Southport368721-3631
    View full National League table

