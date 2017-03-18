Scottish Premiership
Rangers4Hamilton0

Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Academical

Emerson Hyndman scores
Emerson Hyndman (far left) scored the first goal of Pedro Caixinha's managerial reign

Rangers marked Pedro Caixinha's first match as manager with a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton Academical, who slipped to bottom.

Emerson Hyndman converted James Tavernier's cross to put the hosts ahead and Clint Hill knocked in Jon Toral's delivery for their second.

Martyn Waghorn tucked away from the penalty spot after being fouled by Hamilton's Massimo Donati.

And Ibrox captain Lee Wallace's strike completed the scoring.

The Ibrox side are eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen but are seven clear of St Johnstone, with third place guaranteeing a Europa League qualifying spot.

Accies fall below Inverness Caledonian Thistle on goal difference and are three off Motherwell.

More to follow.

James Tavernier and Pedro Caixinha
Caixinha (right) joined Rangers from Qatar side Al-Gharafa
Rangers celebrate
Hill scored his third goal in three games, two of which have been against Hamilton

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2TavernierBooked at 57mins
  • 6Wilson
  • 3Hill
  • 5WallaceBooked at 84mins
  • 23Holt
  • 8Toral
  • 20Hyndman
  • 9MillerSubstituted forForresterat 83'minutes
  • 10McKaySubstituted forGarnerat 66'minutes
  • 33WaghornSubstituted forDodooat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Garner
  • 11Windass
  • 14Dodoo
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Hodson
  • 24Senderos
  • 25Alnwick

Hamilton

  • 34Woods
  • 89Sarris
  • 21Donati
  • 14GogicBooked at 49mins
  • 6GillespieSubstituted forSkondrasat 76'minutes
  • 10RedmondBooked at 36minsSubstituted forKurtajat 83'minutes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 8DochertySubstituted forD'Acolat 70'minutes
  • 23McMann
  • 11Crawford
  • 7Imrie

Substitutes

  • 1Matthews
  • 3Skondras
  • 9D'Acol
  • 12Kurtaj
  • 15Bingham
  • 16Watson
  • 20Brophy
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
49,090

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Rangers 4, Hamilton Academical 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Hamilton Academical 0.

Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).

Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Emerson Hyndman.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Holt.

Booking

Lee Wallace (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lee Wallace (Rangers).

Alejandro D'Acol (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Gramoz Kurtaj replaces Daniel Redmond.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Kenny Miller.

Foul by Jon Toral (Rangers).

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joseph Dodoo (Rangers).

Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Massimo Donati.

Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Joseph Dodoo replaces Martyn Waghorn.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Giannis Skondras replaces Grant Gillespie.

Goal!

Goal! Rangers 4, Hamilton Academical 0. Lee Wallace (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.

Attempt blocked. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Alejandro D'Acol replaces Greg Docherty.

Foul by Jason Holt (Rangers).

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Joe Garner replaces Barrie McKay.

Attempt saved. Kenny Miller (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Jon Toral (Rangers).

Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Booking

James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic2826205780
2Aberdeen2918472958
3Rangers291487950
4St Johnstone2912710243
5Hearts29118101341
6Partick Thistle2981011-334
7Kilmarnock2971111-1732
8Dundee288614-830
9Ross County2961013-1728
10Motherwell297616-2427
11Inverness CT2941213-2024
12Hamilton2941213-2124
View full Scottish Premiership table

