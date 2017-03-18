Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Academical

From the section

Emerson Hyndman (far left) scored the first goal of Pedro Caixinha's managerial reign

Rangers marked Pedro Caixinha's first match as manager with a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton Academical, who slipped to bottom.

Emerson Hyndman converted James Tavernier's cross to put the hosts ahead and Clint Hill knocked in Jon Toral's delivery for their second.

Martyn Waghorn tucked away from the penalty spot after being fouled by Hamilton's Massimo Donati.

And Ibrox captain Lee Wallace's strike completed the scoring.

The Ibrox side are eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen but are seven clear of St Johnstone, with third place guaranteeing a Europa League qualifying spot.

Accies fall below Inverness Caledonian Thistle on goal difference and are three off Motherwell.

Caixinha (right) joined Rangers from Qatar side Al-Gharafa

Hill scored his third goal in three games, two of which have been against Hamilton