Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Academical

Rangers marked Pedro Caixinha's first match as manager with a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over Hamilton Academical, who slipped to bottom.
Emerson Hyndman converted James Tavernier's cross to put the hosts ahead and Clint Hill knocked in Jon Toral's delivery for their second.
Martyn Waghorn tucked away from the penalty spot after being fouled by Hamilton's Massimo Donati.
And Ibrox captain Lee Wallace's strike completed the scoring.
The Ibrox side are eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen but are seven clear of St Johnstone, with third place guaranteeing a Europa League qualifying spot.
Accies fall below Inverness Caledonian Thistle on goal difference and are three off Motherwell.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2TavernierBooked at 57mins
- 6Wilson
- 3Hill
- 5WallaceBooked at 84mins
- 23Holt
- 8Toral
- 20Hyndman
- 9MillerSubstituted forForresterat 83'minutes
- 10McKaySubstituted forGarnerat 66'minutes
- 33WaghornSubstituted forDodooat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Garner
- 11Windass
- 14Dodoo
- 15Forrester
- 17Hodson
- 24Senderos
- 25Alnwick
Hamilton
- 34Woods
- 89Sarris
- 21Donati
- 14GogicBooked at 49mins
- 6GillespieSubstituted forSkondrasat 76'minutes
- 10RedmondBooked at 36minsSubstituted forKurtajat 83'minutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 8DochertySubstituted forD'Acolat 70'minutes
- 23McMann
- 11Crawford
- 7Imrie
Substitutes
- 1Matthews
- 3Skondras
- 9D'Acol
- 12Kurtaj
- 15Bingham
- 16Watson
- 20Brophy
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 49,090
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
