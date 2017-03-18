Cheltenham Town v Cambridge United
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|37
|22
|9
|6
|71
|43
|28
|75
|2
|Plymouth
|37
|21
|6
|10
|57
|40
|17
|69
|3
|Portsmouth
|37
|19
|8
|10
|59
|31
|28
|65
|4
|Carlisle
|37
|15
|14
|8
|56
|54
|2
|59
|5
|Luton
|36
|15
|13
|8
|53
|33
|20
|58
|6
|Stevenage
|37
|18
|4
|15
|61
|52
|9
|58
|7
|Exeter
|37
|17
|6
|14
|59
|43
|16
|57
|8
|Blackpool
|37
|13
|15
|9
|56
|38
|18
|54
|9
|Colchester
|37
|15
|9
|13
|53
|48
|5
|54
|10
|Mansfield
|37
|13
|13
|11
|43
|42
|1
|52
|11
|Wycombe
|37
|14
|10
|13
|45
|46
|-1
|52
|12
|Cambridge
|36
|14
|8
|14
|47
|42
|5
|50
|13
|Grimsby
|37
|14
|8
|15
|44
|46
|-2
|50
|14
|Barnet
|37
|11
|15
|11
|47
|51
|-4
|48
|15
|Morecambe
|36
|13
|7
|16
|44
|55
|-11
|46
|16
|Accrington
|35
|11
|11
|13
|44
|46
|-2
|44
|17
|Yeovil
|37
|10
|14
|13
|38
|47
|-9
|44
|18
|Crawley
|37
|12
|8
|17
|43
|59
|-16
|44
|19
|Crewe
|37
|10
|12
|15
|41
|54
|-13
|42
|20
|Hartlepool
|37
|10
|11
|16
|48
|61
|-13
|41
|21
|Notts County
|37
|11
|7
|19
|41
|65
|-24
|40
|22
|Cheltenham
|37
|9
|12
|16
|38
|51
|-13
|39
|23
|Newport
|36
|7
|11
|18
|40
|58
|-18
|32
|24
|Leyton Orient
|37
|9
|5
|23
|40
|63
|-23
|32
