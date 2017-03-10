BBC Sport - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp says Burnley have 'clearest plan'
Burnley game will be 'special' - Klopp
- From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's match against Burnley will be "special", adding his belief that the Clarets have the "clearest" game plan of all the teams lower down in the division.
