BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss says Man Utd & Man City have best squads in Premier League
Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte
- From the section Football
Antonio Conte believes Manchester United and Manchester City have the best squads in the Premier League, as his Chelsea side prepares to face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final on Monday night.
READ MORE: Blues must keep feet on ground - Conte
Watch Chelsea v Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final live from 1930 GMT, BBC ONE and on the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired