BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss says Man Utd & Man City have best squads in Premier League

Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte

Antonio Conte believes Manchester United and Manchester City have the best squads in the Premier League, as his Chelsea side prepares to face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final on Monday night.

READ MORE: Blues must keep feet on ground - Conte

Watch Chelsea v Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final live from 1930 GMT, BBC ONE and on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte

Video

What a story - Lincoln City's path to the last eight

Video

Spurs hungry for cup success - Alderweireld

Video

Guardiola treatment not a surprise - Hart

Video

Marshall scores four tries as Wigan win

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

Britain's Woods wins X Games bronze

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Video

Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls

Video

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales
Video

From amputee war veteran to winning jockey

Video

'Farrell ran into my dog' - Jones jokes with journalists

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired