Eric Choupo-Moting: Midfielder returns to Cameroon squad

Choupo-Moting has been brought back into the fold

Cameroon forward Eric Choupo-Moting has been recalled to the squad only two months after he opted to miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 27-year-old was among seven regular players who were not part of the squad that won the tournament, rejecting the call-up for personal reasons.

However, coach Hugo Boos has kept his pledge to welcome back the absentees.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is also back for the friendlies with Tunisia on 24 March and Guinea on 28 March.

Full squad:

Ondoa Fabrice (FC Séville), Jules Goda (Ajaccio), Pouaty Moïse (Union de Douala), Ngadeu Ngadjui Michel (Slavia Prague), Teikeu Adolphe (FC Sochaux), Mabouka Massoussi(MSK Zilina), Oyongo Bitolo (Impact Monréal), Djettei Mohamed (Gymnastic Taragones), Fai Collins (Standard de Liège), Leuko Serge (CD Lugo), Djoum Suitchuin Giles Arnaud (FC Hearts), Zambo Anguissa (Olympique de Marseille), Boya Frank (TSV Munich 1860), Mandjeck Georges (FC Metz), Moukandjo Benjamin (FC Lorient), Zoua Jacques (Kaiserslautern FC), Choupo Moting (FC Schalke 04), Aboubakar Vincent (FC Besiktas), Toko Ekambi Karl (FC Angers), Bassogog Christian (Henan Jianye FC), Moumi Ngamaleu (SC Rheindorf Altach), Tchamba Duplex (TAD Sport Academy), Jih Kalvin (Alcobendas Levitt)