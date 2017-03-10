Rangers' Graeme Murty focused on Celtic task and not Pedro Caixinha arrival

Murty looked in good spirits at training on Friday

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says the Old Firm derby is more important than his own future under prospective new boss Pedro Caixinha.

Caixinha's move from Al Gharafa is unlikely to be completed before Sunday's game at Celtic Park.

But the Portuguese could be in the stand to take in the Old Firm match.

"It would be a massive waste of energy to be looking at that," said Murty. "I have got something fairly large on Sunday to consider."

The 42-year-old former Scotland defender was in charge of Rangers' development squad before being thrust into the limelight after Mark Warburton and assistant David Weir left the Ibrox club in February.

Rangers have won three games and lost two under Murty, who has admitted that he would prefer to return to his previous role as quickly as possible.

'Everyone in Glasgow has Googled it'

When asked whether it would be his last game in charge, he said: "I don't know. I actually didn't think I would be here for this one.

"It is what it is and I've got a smile on my face and looking forward to it."

Al Gharafa announced on Thursday that they had agreed a deal to allow Caixinha to join the Glasgow club.

However, Rangers have yet to confirm an appointment, leaving an air of uncertainty around the Ibrox side's preparations as they look to avoid a fourth defeat of the season against their city rivals.

Pedro Caixinha has been with Qatari club Al Gharafa since 2015

Murty, whose side are six points behind second-placed Aberdeen, has told his players to put thoughts of the new team boss out of their minds and focus on Sunday's Scottish Premiership match.

"I am merely here to make sure the players have the detail on Celtic, have the detail on the occasion, make sure we get all of any extraneous detail out of the way, out of their heads, so they can focus on going and being excellent on the pitch. It's difficult, but that's the job," he said.

"The job is purely to concentrate on the game.

"The players have been in this situation before: there has been no-one at the helm, apart from me. There has still been no-one appointed.

"They just have to make sure they concentrate on what they can control.

"They have to concentrate on putting themselves forward in a very good light for this football club."

Murty has done some basic research on Caixinha, who led Santos Laguna to the Mexican title and two other trophies before moving to his present job in Qatar in 2015.

"I think everyone in Glasgow has Googled it," the caretaker said of the 46-year-old who also coached Uniao Leira and Nacional in his homeland.

"We've had a look. I've had a look at numerous different people, but you can't actually control anything about it."