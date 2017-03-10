Motherwell: Interim boss Stephen Robinson in contention for top job as interviews begin

Stephen Robinson has taken interim charge of Motherwell, supported by James McFadden and Stephen Craigan (right)

Motherwell will begin interviewing for the vacant manager's role on Monday, with interim boss Stephen Robinson among five shortlisted candidates.

Robinson took temporary charge at Fir Park, alongside McGhee's assistant James McFadden, and under-20s boss Stephen Craigan, following the sacking of Mark McGhee on 28 February.

The club say they received more than 50 applications for the position.

And the Steelmen aim to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Having worked under former manager Ian Baraclough, then McGhee, on the Fir Park coaching staff, 42-year-old Robinson returned to Well last month after being sacked as Oldham Athletic boss in January.

In his first game at the helm, Robinson oversaw a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, ending a run of four straight Scottish Premiership defeats.

He takes the team on Saturday to Pittodrie, where Motherwell were thrashed 7-2 by Aberdeen last month.

Veteran striker Scott McDonald believes most of the Fir Park squad would be pleased if the Northern Irishman secured the top job on a permanent basis.

"We know what Robbo is all about - the majority of us do anyway," he said. "It has always been a joy to work under him and work with him.

"As players, all we are concerning ourselves about is to do our best and do our job and, if we do that, we give Steve every possible chance of maybe taking the reins, which I think most boys would be more than happy with."

McDonald said Robinson had some wise words after McGhee's departure.

"He said: 'You are fortunate as players, you get another opportunity here. Go and take it with two hands and show me, or show whoever else is going to come in, that you are more than capable to stand up and do the job for this football club'."