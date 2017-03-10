BBC Sport - Manchester City: Leroy Sane enjoys annoying 'Uncle' Yaya Toure

Sane enjoys winding up 'Uncle' Yaya

Manchester City's Leroy Sane says he's settling in well at the Etihad and enjoys winding up his team-mate 'Uncle' Yaya Toure.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 11 March from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, Connected TV and online.

  • From the section Wales

