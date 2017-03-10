BBC Sport - FA Cup: Spurs will do their best to win - Toby Alderweireld
Spurs hungry for cup success - Alderweireld
- From the section Football
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says the team are "getting better and better" and will do their best to go all the way and win the FA Cup.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 11 March from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, Connected TV and online.
Watch live coverage of Tottenham v Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals from 13:30 GMT on Sunday, 12 March on BBC One and on this website.
