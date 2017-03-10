BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino says Arsene Wenger does not need sympathy

Wenger doesn't need sympathy - Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his "colleague" Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not need his sympathy. Wenger has received criticism after Arsenal went out of the Champions League.

WATCH:Spurs hungry for cup success - Alderweireld

Watch live coverage of Tottenham v Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals from 13:30 GMT on Sunday, 12 March on BBC One and on this website.

Top videos

Video

Wenger doesn't need sympathy - Pochettino

Video

What a story - Lincoln City's path to the last eight

Video

Spurs hungry for cup success - Alderweireld

Video

Manchester clubs have the best squads - Conte

Video

Burnley game will be 'special' - Klopp

Video

Guardiola treatment not a surprise - Hart

Video

Marshall scores four tries as Wigan win

Video

Sane enjoys winding up 'Uncle' Yaya

Video

Adcocks comeback beats Olympic champions

Video

Britain's Woods wins X Games bronze

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired