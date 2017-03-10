BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino says Arsene Wenger does not need sympathy
Wenger doesn't need sympathy - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his "colleague" Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not need his sympathy. Wenger has received criticism after Arsenal went out of the Champions League.
WATCH:Spurs hungry for cup success - Alderweireld
Watch live coverage of Tottenham v Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals from 13:30 GMT on Sunday, 12 March on BBC One and on this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired