Norwich City: Alex Neil sacked as manager by Championship club

Norwich City have sacked manager Alex Neil after just over two years in charge at the Championship club.

Neil, 35, helped the Canaries earn promotion to the Premier League after joining the club in January 2015, but they suffered relegation last season.

City had failed to win in five games under the former Hamilton boss, leaving them nine points outside the top six.

First-team coach Alan Irvine will take charge of the team for Saturday's game with relegation-threatened Blackburn.

