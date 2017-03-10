BBC Sport - Manchester City: Joe Hart says Pep Guardiola's treatment of him 'not a surprise'

Guardiola treatment not a surprise - Hart

England goalkeeper Joe Hart, currently on loan at Torino in Italy, says Pep Guardiola's decision to axe him from Manchester City "wasn't a surprise", adding that he knew he could not change the mind of "someone as powerful" as the Spaniard.

READ MORE: I'm surplus to requirements - Hart

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

Guardiola treatment not a surprise - Hart

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Video

Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls

Video

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales
Video

From amputee war veteran to winning jockey

Video

'Farrell ran into my dog' - Jones jokes with journalists

Video

Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Video

Phillips & Stringer relive former glories

Video

Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally

Video

Video refereeing: Which incidents will be reviewed?

Video

Joe Hart in Turin

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired