Tyrone Mings 'upset' by five-match ban for Ibrahimovic clash

Mings said the incident was "an accidental collision"

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is "extremely disappointed" and "upset" by the five-game ban for an alleged stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head.

A Football Association panel ruled Mings deliberately landed with his studs on the head of the Manchester United striker in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

"Conduct like that is not part of my game - it would never cross my mind," said 23-year-old Mings.

Ibrahimovic subsequently elbowed Mings and accepted a three-match ban.

Deliberate elbowing and stamping are both red-card offences, which come with a three-match suspension, but the FA increased the punishment in Mings' case.

Bournemouth described that decision as "extraordinary".

"For people to deem that I could intentionally stamp on a fellow professional's head is upsetting," Mings wrote on Twitter.

"I am extremely disappointed at the FA's decision to ban me for what was an accidental collision.

"My foot did not change course and at no point did I try to move my foot towards his head. My only focus was to get back in and defend."

Mings will miss Bournemouth's next five league fixtures, with Eddie Howe's side without a win from their past eight games and 14th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

"Although he is a beast in stature he is certainly a gentle giant on and off the pitch," Howe said at a news conference before Saturday's home match against West Ham.

"It's a real shame for him, but we have to take the decision and move on."