Match ends, Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.
Bristol City 4-0 Huddersfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Tammy Abraham scored his 22nd goal of the season as struggling Bristol City stunned Huddersfield Town to dent the Terriers' automatic promotion hopes.
Lee Tomlin rounded Danny Ward to slot City ahead, after Town's Jonathan Hogg was taken off on a stretcher following a 14-minute stoppage.
Chelsea loanee Abraham made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, before Aden Flint superbly flicked in City's third.
David Cotterill's penalty, after Joe Bryan was fouled, sealed victory.
Lee Johnson's side, who had won only twice in 22 league matches prior to beating Wigan Athletic last Saturday, have now recorded back-to-back successes for the first time since 1 October and move up to 19th in the table.
Huddersfield had won eight of their previous 10 Championship games to keep up the pressure on the top two, but remain six points adrift of second-placed Brighton after coming up against a Bristol City side in inspired form.
David Wagner's team struggled to impose their familiar high-tempo, high-pressing game on the Robins, and never really recovered after Hogg had to be withdrawn in the first half following a clash with team-mate Mark Hudson.
The 28-year-old received lengthy treatment to his neck and back from both sets of medical staff before being stretchered off to applause from all four sides of Ashton Gate.
Tomlin's composed finish soon after deservedly put City in front, and 19-year-old Abraham doubled the advantage after displaying brilliant movement and striker's instinct to stab home at the near post.
Centre-half Flint, who struck the winner at Wigan, made it 3-0 with a brilliant between-the-legs flick before Cotterill's penalty into the top corner lifted Lee Johnson's side back out of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 7Smith
- 4Flint
- 42Wright
- 3Bryan
- 6O'NeilSubstituted forHegelerat 86'minutes
- 21Pack
- 32Cotterill
- 10TomlinSubstituted forBrownhillat 81'minutes
- 11O'Dowda
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forWilbrahamat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 12Taylor
- 14Reid
- 18Wilbraham
- 23Magnusson
- 31Hegeler
- 33Giefer
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 2Smith
- 5Hudson
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 6HoggSubstituted forBillingat 22'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 10Mooy
- 9KachungaSubstituted forLolleyat 45'minutes
- 37BrownSubstituted forQuanerat 67'minutes
- 17van La Parra
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 8Billing
- 12Holmes-Dennis
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 18Lolley
- 23Quaner
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 16,984
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jens Hegeler replaces Gary O'Neil.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tammy Abraham.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0. David Cotterill (Bristol City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bristol City. Joe Bryan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Josh Brownhill replaces Lee Tomlin.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cotterill (Bristol City).
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 3, Huddersfield Town 0. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary O'Neil following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Tomlin following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Collin Quaner.
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary O'Neil (Bristol City).
Attempt saved. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).
Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Isaiah Brown.
Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).
Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Bristol City).