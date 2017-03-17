Championship
Bristol City4Huddersfield0

Bristol City 4-0 Huddersfield Town

By Brendon Mitchell

BBC Sport

Tammy Abraham
Bristol City had not won a game in which Tammy Abraham (right) had scored since 1 October

Tammy Abraham scored his 22nd goal of the season as struggling Bristol City stunned Huddersfield Town to dent the Terriers' automatic promotion hopes.

Lee Tomlin rounded Danny Ward to slot City ahead, after Town's Jonathan Hogg was taken off on a stretcher following a 14-minute stoppage.

Chelsea loanee Abraham made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, before Aden Flint superbly flicked in City's third.

David Cotterill's penalty, after Joe Bryan was fouled, sealed victory.

Lee Johnson's side, who had won only twice in 22 league matches prior to beating Wigan Athletic last Saturday, have now recorded back-to-back successes for the first time since 1 October and move up to 19th in the table.

Huddersfield had won eight of their previous 10 Championship games to keep up the pressure on the top two, but remain six points adrift of second-placed Brighton after coming up against a Bristol City side in inspired form.

David Wagner's team struggled to impose their familiar high-tempo, high-pressing game on the Robins, and never really recovered after Hogg had to be withdrawn in the first half following a clash with team-mate Mark Hudson.

The 28-year-old received lengthy treatment to his neck and back from both sets of medical staff before being stretchered off to applause from all four sides of Ashton Gate.

Tomlin's composed finish soon after deservedly put City in front, and 19-year-old Abraham doubled the advantage after displaying brilliant movement and striker's instinct to stab home at the near post.

Centre-half Flint, who struck the winner at Wigan, made it 3-0 with a brilliant between-the-legs flick before Cotterill's penalty into the top corner lifted Lee Johnson's side back out of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 7Smith
  • 4Flint
  • 42Wright
  • 3Bryan
  • 6O'NeilSubstituted forHegelerat 86'minutes
  • 21Pack
  • 32Cotterill
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forBrownhillat 81'minutes
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forWilbrahamat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Brownhill
  • 12Taylor
  • 14Reid
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 23Magnusson
  • 31Hegeler
  • 33Giefer

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 2Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 6HoggSubstituted forBillingat 22'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 10Mooy
  • 9KachungaSubstituted forLolleyat 45'minutes
  • 37BrownSubstituted forQuanerat 67'minutes
  • 17van La Parra
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 8Billing
  • 12Holmes-Dennis
  • 13Coleman
  • 14Cranie
  • 16Payne
  • 18Lolley
  • 23Quaner
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
16,984

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home21
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Frank Fielding.

Attempt saved. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.

Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).

Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Jens Hegeler replaces Gary O'Neil.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Tammy Abraham.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 4, Huddersfield Town 0. David Cotterill (Bristol City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Bristol City. Joe Bryan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Josh Brownhill replaces Lee Tomlin.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cotterill (Bristol City).

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City 3, Huddersfield Town 0. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary O'Neil following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Tomlin following a set piece situation.

Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Collin Quaner.

Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary O'Neil (Bristol City).

Attempt saved. Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).

Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Isaiah Brown.

Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).

Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Tomlin (Bristol City).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3724583877
2Brighton3723863277
3Huddersfield3722510471
4Reading3820711267
5Leeds37206111466
6Sheff Wed3818812962
7Fulham37161382161
8Preston37151111656
9Norwich3715913754
10Derby37141013352
11Barnsley3714914251
12Aston Villa37121213-248
13Cardiff3713915-348
14Brentford3713816147
15QPR3713816-947
16Ipswich37101512-745
17Birmingham37111115-1644
18Wolves3611916-442
19Bristol City3811819-341
20Burton37101116-1241
21Nottm Forest3711719-1140
22Blackburn3791216-1139
23Wigan3781019-1134
24Rotherham374528-5017
View full Championship table

