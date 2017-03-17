Bristol City 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Bristol City had not won a game in which Tammy Abraham (right) had scored since 1 October

Tammy Abraham scored his 22nd goal of the season as struggling Bristol City stunned Huddersfield Town to dent the Terriers' automatic promotion hopes.

Lee Tomlin rounded Danny Ward to slot City ahead, after Town's Jonathan Hogg was taken off on a stretcher following a 14-minute stoppage.

Chelsea loanee Abraham made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time, before Aden Flint superbly flicked in City's third.

David Cotterill's penalty, after Joe Bryan was fouled, sealed victory.

Lee Johnson's side, who had won only twice in 22 league matches prior to beating Wigan Athletic last Saturday, have now recorded back-to-back successes for the first time since 1 October and move up to 19th in the table.

Huddersfield had won eight of their previous 10 Championship games to keep up the pressure on the top two, but remain six points adrift of second-placed Brighton after coming up against a Bristol City side in inspired form.

David Wagner's team struggled to impose their familiar high-tempo, high-pressing game on the Robins, and never really recovered after Hogg had to be withdrawn in the first half following a clash with team-mate Mark Hudson.

The 28-year-old received lengthy treatment to his neck and back from both sets of medical staff before being stretchered off to applause from all four sides of Ashton Gate.

Tomlin's composed finish soon after deservedly put City in front, and 19-year-old Abraham doubled the advantage after displaying brilliant movement and striker's instinct to stab home at the near post.

Centre-half Flint, who struck the winner at Wigan, made it 3-0 with a brilliant between-the-legs flick before Cotterill's penalty into the top corner lifted Lee Johnson's side back out of the relegation zone.