Scottish Gossip: Pedro Caixinha, Rangers, Brendan Rodgers, Peter Pawlett

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Pedro Caixinha, on the verge of becoming Rangers manager, will arrive in Glasgow over the weekend and take in Sunday's match against Celtic. (Daily Record)

However, 46-year-old Caixinha is unlikely to be in the Rangers dugout at Celtic Park on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

The Portuguese manager's contract at Al-Gharafa was due to expire in April and the Qatar club say it is in their financial interests to let Caixinha join Rangers. (Sun)

Former Mexico boss Miguel Herrera once claimed that incoming Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha loves a scrap. "They say he is a good guy and a man of God. But why does he want to fight with so many people?" pondered Herrera, who was manager of Club America when he had his run-in with Caixinha. (Evening Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Barcelona's remarkable comeback to seal a 6-1 second-leg win over Paris St-Germain and a 6-5 aggregate victory puts his side's 7-0 loss to Barca earlier this season into context. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says midfielder Peter Pawlett turned down a testimonial with the Pittodrie club in favour of a summer move to MK Dons. (Evening Express)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon believes the backing of 2,500 travelling fans will see his players rise to the occasion at Tannadice on Friday evening as they seek to open up a 10-point gap on Championship title rivals Dundee United. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic will stream Tommy Gemmell's funeral on YouTube on Friday at 12 noon. A broadcast facility has been made available at Daldowie Crematorium in Uddingston. (Evening Times)

Ally McCoist is a fan of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele but says he is not worth the £30m-plus figure that has been touted as his value. (Herald)