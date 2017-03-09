Played accused of drug dealing out of Champions League tie

Leopold was arrested by Mauritian police in September

Mauritius international Joseph Leopold has not been allowed to travel to Sudan for an African Champions League fixture because of drug trafficking charges.

The AS Port-Louis 2000 (ASPL 2000) goalkeeper was arrested in September after an Anti-Drug Smuggling Unit found 22 doses of heroin in his home in Port Louis.

His lawyer moved for a temporary lifting of the travel ban imposed on Leopold since his arrest but police objected, arguing the accused could seek refuge abroad.

Leopold, formerly a reserve goalkeeper for the Mauritian national team, has denied the charges.

ASPL 2000 are due to play the first leg of their Champions League tie against Al Hilal in Sudan on Sunday.

The 27-year-old keeper's lawyer told the court in Port Louis that his client would respect all bail conditions and gave a guarantee he would not flee as his companion and children are in Mauritius.

The district court magistrate denied the request.

This is the second time Leopold has failed to overturn his travel ban.

The first occasion came in early February when the club travelled to Kenya to play Tusker FC in the preliminary round of Africa's premier club competition.

ASPL drew 1-1 before Leopold participated in the return leg in Mauritius as the team won 2-1 and so qualified for this weekend's clash against Al Hilal.

Leopold, whose ASPL 2000 side are Mauritian champions, was the reserve goalkeeper for his country during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.