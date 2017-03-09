Bournemouth fined £35,000 by FA for anti-doping breach

Bournemouth accepted the FA's anti-doping charge after breaching Rule 14 (d).

Bournemouth have been fined £35,000 after admitting a breach of Football Association anti-doping rules.

The Premier League side were charged after failing to ensure their club whereabouts information was accurate on three occasions.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

The Cherries were also warned about their future conduct.

It is understood part of the charge concerned a player not informing the club of his new home address, while another part related to members of the Under-21 squad training with the first-team at short notice.

Manchester City were also fined £35,000 and given a warning after accepting a similar charge in February.