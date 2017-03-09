BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln City's Cowley brothers want to defy the odds against Arsenal
Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance
- From the section Football
Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley and his assistant, brother Nicky, tell BBC Football Focus how they are hoping to defy the odds - which they estimate at 1,000-1 - by beating Arsenal in the FA Cup on Saturday.
