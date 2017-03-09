BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln City's Cowley brothers want to defy the odds against Arsenal

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley and his assistant, brother Nicky, tell BBC Football Focus how they are hoping to defy the odds - which they estimate at 1,000-1 - by beating Arsenal in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 11 March from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, Connected TV and online.

Top videos

Video

Cowley brothers on Lincoln's 1,000-1 chance

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Farrell ran into my dog' - Jones jokes with journalists

Video

Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Video

Phillips & Stringer relive former glory

Video

Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally

Video

GB's Gallagher on Pyeongchang & wedding plans

Video

Bayern defeat won't hasten Wenger exit

Video

Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls

Video

From amputee war veteran to winning jockey

Video

Laffont is world champion by a single vote

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired