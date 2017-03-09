BBC Sport - Joe Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says he is gets very "positive vibes" from the fans of his on-loan club Torino, and is settling well to life in the city.

Watch the full interview with Joe Hart on the Premier League Show, Thursday 9 March BBC Two, 10.00pm GMT.

